Finishing Major Works
By Melissa Blewitt
Condobolin High School Year 12 students are entering the final days of completing their major works, with students putting the finishing touches on projects that have required months of hard work and dedication.
The final stages have seen students refining their ideas, applying their creativity and carefully completing their work ahead of submission.
For the students, the major works represent the culmination of their efforts throughout the year, showcasing the skills, knowledge and creativity they have developed during their senior studies.
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