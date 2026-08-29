New Clinic Brings Specialist Paediatric Care to Lake Cargelligo

By Melissa Blewitt

Families in Lake Cargelligo and surrounding communities will have improved access to specialist children’s healthcare following the launch of a new Medical Wings clinic in the town.

Medical charity Little Wings has partnered with Lake Cargelligo Central School to bring a visiting paediatrician to the community on a regular basis, helping children access essential specialist care closer to home.

The initiative follows concerns about the challenges rural families face when seeking healthcare for their children, with specialist appointment waiting times in some areas extending beyond a year.

According to Little Wings, children in the region were previously supported by a paediatrician based in Griffith, but following his passing in September 2025, many families have struggled to access ongoing care. Some children with chronic health conditions, including ADHD and diabetes, have experienced delays in receiving diagnosis and treatment.

Lake Cargelligo Central School advocated for greater access to paediatric services and worked with Little Wings to establish the new visiting clinic.

As part of the program, paediatrician Doctor Tahira Dosani will travel to Lake Cargelligo once a month to see between six and 10 patients per visit, helping reduce the existing demand for specialist appointments.

The first Medical Wings Clinic was held on Friday, 31 July with the Lake Cargelligo community warmly embracing Doctor Dosani and the Little Wings team at a morning tea at the Lake Cargelligo Central School Cultural Hub.

Children requiring paediatric care can be referred to Dr Dosani by visiting their local GP and requesting a referral, which can then be forwarded to Lake Cargelligo Family Practice.

Parents and carers will be contacted by the practice if an appointment becomes available.

The partnership aims to provide local families with greater access to specialist care and reduce the need for children to travel long distances for essential medical appointments.