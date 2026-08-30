Onestep Max visits LCCS

By Hayley Egan

On Thursday 6th August, Lake Cargelligo Central School reached out to invite ‘OneStep Max’ to their school for an assembly and talk with the students.

Max is currently on a mission to raise awareness for mental health by walking 700,000kms for the 700,000 lives lost each year worldwide to suicide.

Students prepared speeches and showed interest in Max’s mission. Students asked many questions of the adventures he’s been on and places he has visited so far.

Afterward, the school joined Max on a walk down to the lake which everyone enjoyed.

“I did not anticipate the various objects that I would be asked to autograph. From hats, bags, shoes and a tennis ball.” read a post on OneStep Max’s Facebook page.

“A humbling experience. I am grateful for the very thoughtful gift I received. No doubt it will help me along the way in my travels.”

Lake Cargelligo Central School expressed their happiness for the visit on Facebook.

” We were very lucky to have OneStep Max visit our school today (Thursday 6th August). Inspiring story, reminding us all that kindness and a smile costs nothing but could change a life.”

Image Credits: OneStep Max Facebook page.