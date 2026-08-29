Primary AFL Team remain undefeated

On Thursday 30th July, the Lake Cargelligo Central School Primary AFL team travelled to Parkes to compete in Round 4 of the PSSA Knockout.

Facing Orana Heights Public School, the team was eager to take to the field and continue its winning streak.

Final Score: LCCS 70 defeated Orana Heights PS 14.

“A big thank you to Mitchell for offering his time to run training sessions, Clontarf for running the boundary and water, Holly for scoring, and Jaydo for umpiring. We can’t wait to take on South Wagga Public School in Round 5! Information to come soon.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.