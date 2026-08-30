CHS Basketball team competes with pride

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School’s Under 15 Boys Basketball Team represented the school with pride, determination and excellent sportsmanship at the Western Region Gala Day held in West Wyalong on Wednesday, 5 August.

The team made an impressive start to the competition, taking on Henry Lawson High School from Grenfell in their opening match. Strong teamwork, effective ball movement and accurate shooting helped the Condobolin side secure a convincing 65-22 victory.

In their second match, the team faced West Wyalong High School, a highly experienced side with the advantage of regular training and competition together. After a challenging first half, Condobolin showed great resilience and fought back strongly, reducing the margin to 12 points early in the final quarter.

Despite the determined comeback, West Wyalong finished the match strongly to claim a 58-39 win.

The Condobolin team of Badyn Williams, Keaton Sloane, Kye Kendall, Sonny Lister, Oscar Charters, Archie Dargin, Will Coe, Tommy Kirkman and Izayah Kirby demonstrated commitment, teamwork and sportsmanship throughout the day, earning praise for their efforts on and off the court.

Their performance was a credit to themselves, Condobolin High School and the wider community.