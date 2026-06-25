TAFE Celebrate National Reconciliation Week

Media Release

As part of this year’s National Reconciliation Week theme, “All In”, Lake Cargelligo TAFE NSW Campus proudly hosted a series of events that brought together staff, students and community members to celebrate culture, connection, and reconciliation.

The week commenced with a Reconciliation Morning Tea on Wednesday 27th May. TSC Nikki Clarke welcomed attendees and provided an Acknowledgement of Country. Guest speakers Amy Harris and Jolene Doolan share their experiences, speaking about their roles within the community and what reconciliation means to them personally. Following the presentations, participants enjoyed morning tea and meaningful conversations while contributing to one of four collaborative reconciliation artworks.

The celebrations continued Wednesday 3rd June with a community BBQ lunch. Once again, TSC Nikki Clarke welcomed guests and acknowledged Country before attendees heard from inspirational guest speakers Ben Harris, Narelle Johnson, and Jedda Stenhouse. Speakers shared their personal journeys, achievements, and aspirations, encouraging students to pursue their own goals and make positive contributions within their communities.

Throughout the week, staff, students, and community members worked together to complete four reconciliation-themes paintings: Bush Tucker, Art, Culture and Community.

These artworks provided an opportunity for participants to reflect on the importance of reconciliation, learn from one another and celebrate the rich cultures and histories of Aboriginal and Torres Strait islander peoples.

The events were a wonderful demonstration of the community coming together, fostering understanding, respect, and connection, while reinforcing the shared commitment to reconciliation. A huge thank you to everyone who helped support these days. A huge shoutout to Angela Mackin and Natasha Keen for their ongoing support on campus during these events – truly appreciated.

Media Release and Images Contributed by Lake Cargelligo TAFE NSW.