Swimming Carnival Results for 2024

Tottenham Central School held their annual Swimming Carnival on Friday 9th February.

By all reports it was a great day and everyone had a fun day in the water.

“Thank you to everyone who made our 2024 swimming carnival another fantastic day.” read the report in the schools newsletter.

“Thank you to Red, Charlotte and Tanya for helping to set up the pool, all staff for officiating on the day, Ros McFadyen for judging the events and Rose Martin for being the finish line recorder, Tanya for having the pool looking so good for the day, all students for swimming well and the house captains for leading your house. Thank you also to all of the parents who helped with timekeeping.” the report concluded.

Age Champions

Junior Primary Girls Champion Annalise Klante

Junior Primary Girls Runner up Lexi Fishpool

Junior Primary Boys Champion Oliver Fitzalan

Junior Primary Boys Runner up William Starr

11 Year Primary Girls Champion Evelyn Greig

11 Year Primary Girls Runner up Arlie Baker

11 Year Primary Boys Champion Toby Chase

11 Year Primary Boys Runner up Levi Brodin

12/13 Year Primary Girls Champion Georgia Campbell

12/13 Year Primary Girls Runner up Maddison Gale

12/13 Year Primary Boys Champion Marty Fulton

12/13 Year Primary Boys Runner up Drew Medcalf

Junior Secondary Girls Champion Isabelle Brodin

Junior Secondary Girls Runner up Lilly-Ann Stewart

Junior Secondary Boys Champion Billy Attenborough

Junior Secondary Boys Runner up Billy Simpson

Senior Secondary Girls Champion Maddi Loftus

Senior Secondary Girls Runner up Shauna Pollard

Senior Secondary Boys Champion Connor Bulloch

Senior Secondary Boys Runner Up Ben Williams

Records Broken

• Marty Fulton All Age Boys 100m Championship 1.23.43 broke his own record of 1.28.19 from 2023

• Evelyn Greig All Age Girls 100m Championship 1.36.75 broke Lucy Baldwinson’s record of 1.42.14 from 2021

• Evelyn Greig 11 Girls Individual Medley 2.36.91 broke Georgie Berryman’s record of 2.39.04 from 2011

Overall Points

Latham 1st

Bailes 2nd

Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central Schools Newsletter.