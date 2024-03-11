Swimming Carnival Results for 2024
Tottenham Central School held their annual Swimming Carnival on Friday 9th February.
By all reports it was a great day and everyone had a fun day in the water.
“Thank you to everyone who made our 2024 swimming carnival another fantastic day.” read the report in the schools newsletter.
“Thank you to Red, Charlotte and Tanya for helping to set up the pool, all staff for officiating on the day, Ros McFadyen for judging the events and Rose Martin for being the finish line recorder, Tanya for having the pool looking so good for the day, all students for swimming well and the house captains for leading your house. Thank you also to all of the parents who helped with timekeeping.” the report concluded.
Age Champions
Junior Primary Girls Champion Annalise Klante
Junior Primary Girls Runner up Lexi Fishpool
Junior Primary Boys Champion Oliver Fitzalan
Junior Primary Boys Runner up William Starr
11 Year Primary Girls Champion Evelyn Greig
11 Year Primary Girls Runner up Arlie Baker
11 Year Primary Boys Champion Toby Chase
11 Year Primary Boys Runner up Levi Brodin
12/13 Year Primary Girls Champion Georgia Campbell
12/13 Year Primary Girls Runner up Maddison Gale
12/13 Year Primary Boys Champion Marty Fulton
12/13 Year Primary Boys Runner up Drew Medcalf
Junior Secondary Girls Champion Isabelle Brodin
Junior Secondary Girls Runner up Lilly-Ann Stewart
Junior Secondary Boys Champion Billy Attenborough
Junior Secondary Boys Runner up Billy Simpson
Senior Secondary Girls Champion Maddi Loftus
Senior Secondary Girls Runner up Shauna Pollard
Senior Secondary Boys Champion Connor Bulloch
Senior Secondary Boys Runner Up Ben Williams
Records Broken
• Marty Fulton All Age Boys 100m Championship 1.23.43 broke his own record of 1.28.19 from 2023
• Evelyn Greig All Age Girls 100m Championship 1.36.75 broke Lucy Baldwinson’s record of 1.42.14 from 2021
• Evelyn Greig 11 Girls Individual Medley 2.36.91 broke Georgie Berryman’s record of 2.39.04 from 2011
Overall Points
Latham 1st
Bailes 2nd
Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central Schools Newsletter.
