Swimmers recognised for their commitment

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin Amateur Swimming Club held their annual Presentation Day on Thursday, 27 March at the Condobolin Swimming Pool.

Swimmers were recognised for their dedication and commitment throughout the season.

The winner of the Seven Years and Under Champion Boy was Jack Edgerton. Willa Riley was the winner of the Seven Years and Under Champion Girl, while Lylah Smith was Runner Up.

Logan Bell was named the winner of the Eight Years Champion Boy, while Maddox Stewart was Runner Up.

Harper Taylor collected the Eight Years Champion Girl, while Billie Calton was Runner Up.

Darcy Keates was named Nine Years Champion Boy.

Jayte Golya won the 10 Years Champion Boy accolade. Runner Up was Nicholas Brangwin.

Pippa Wainwright was named 10 Years and Under Girls Champion; while Arlee Kirkman was Runner Up.

The winner in the 11 Years Champion Boy was Quade Peterson and the Runner Up was Harvey McFadyen.

Cleo Whiley collected the 11 Years Champion Girl, while Winter Hall was Runner Up.

The 12 Years Champion Boy was Tommy Kirkman and the winner of the 13 Years Champion Boy was Kobie Whiley.

Kelise Dargin was named 13 Years Girl Champion; with Rubie Wainwright Runner Up.

The 15 Years Champion Boy was Tyler Dargin.

Emma Patton was the Open Ladies Champion.

Ryan Brangwon was the winner of the 25 Metre Encouragement Award.

The MPS Carnivals winners were Cleo Whiley and Kobie Whiley.

Cleo Whiley won the 800 Metres Girls Award, with Charlie Patton winning the 800 Metres Boy Award.

Charlie Patton won the 1,500 Metre Boys award. Cleo Whiley won the 1,500 Metre Girls award.

Jayte Golya (59) was the winner of the 10 Years and Under Pointscore Award. Cleo Whiley (59) won the 12 Years and Under Pointscore Award. In the 14 Years and Under Pointscore, Kobie Whiley (51) took out the top award, Emma Patton (46) won the 15 Years and Over Pointscore Award. The Overall Pointscore Award went to Jayte Golya (88).

Billie Calton was named the winner of the 10 Years and Under Girls Encouragement Award. The 10 Years and Under Boys Encouragement Award went to Jack Edgerton.

The Sportsmanship Award (Primary) went to Jayte Golya. Emma Patton received the Secondary Sportsmanship Award.

Alese Keen was named Club Person of the Year.

The Perpetual Special Award went to Darnell Dargin.

Cleo Whiley set three new records during the season.

She broke Donna Barnes’s 11 Years Girls 50 Metre Butterfly record of 36.50 that had stood since 1980. Her new time was 35.20.

In the 11 Years Girls 100 Metres Backstroke, Cleo broke a record set by Zoe Smith (1.39.09) in 2008. Cleo set a new time of 1.36.25.

Cleo also secured a 200 Metre Individual Medley record. The old record (3.29.40) was set by Meg Crouch in 2009. Cleo’s new record is 3.24.21.

The Condobolin Amateur Swimming Club also thanked volunteers Mark Thorpe and Tim McDonald for all their support during the season.