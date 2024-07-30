Supporting U14 Junior Netball team
West Wyalong Armstrong Toyota are proud sponsors of the West Wyalong Junior Netball team. “We would like to congratulate the under 14 rep team on their amazing effort and performance at the junior state titles over the weekend! Finishing an impressive 4th place! We love the ‘oh what a feeling’ jump to celebrate girls” read a post on the Armstrong Toyota Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Armstrong Toyota Facebook page.
Latest News
Secondary students travel to Parkes
The Trundle Central School Secondary Reward Excursion to Parkes was [...]
Supporting U14 Junior Netball team
West Wyalong Armstrong Toyota are proud sponsors of the West [...]
Abby, Angus and Monique represent the next generation of leaders
Abby Byrnes (Lake Cargelligo), Angus Baker (Tottenham) and Monique Morgan [...]
Learning about mummification
In Stage 4 History, Tottenham Central School students are learning [...]
Restraint Checks securing child safety
Child restraint checking initiatives are committed to securing child safety [...]
Having fun at an art workshop
The Nyngan Local Aboriginal Land Council held an art workshop [...]