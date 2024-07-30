Supporting U14 Junior Netball team

West Wyalong Armstrong Toyota are proud sponsors of the West Wyalong Junior Netball team. “We would like to congratulate the under 14 rep team on their amazing effort and performance at the junior state titles over the weekend! Finishing an impressive 4th place! We love the ‘oh what a feeling’ jump to celebrate girls” read a post on the Armstrong Toyota Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Armstrong Toyota Facebook page.