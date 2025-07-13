Successful Netball Gala Day for CHS

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School students showcased their netball skills at a Gala Day in Forbes on Monday, 16 June.

Three teams took the court, with each competing in five rounds against teams from Forbes, Parkes, Wellington and Red Bend.

“Our junior girls came away with two wins and showed a lot of skill and sportsmanship throughout the day. Miss Magro picked out an MVP (Most Valuable Player) for each game.

Congratulations to Kelise, Candace, Kelsey, Mahayla and Tess,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.

“The senior girls won a game 20-0! They all improved as the day progressed and played some fantastic netball. Miss Kingston named Hayley, Alyssa, Amelia and Raquel MVPs – well done girls!

“Our boys team played with a lot of enthusiasm and came away with four wins. Congratulations to all the boys – they will be progressing to play in Orange in September!

“Mr McDean named Eli as MVP for the day and an honourable mention to Memphis. He found it hard to pick as all the boys played really well.

“We had a beautiful sunny day for netball and all our students showed great sportsmanship and teamwork throughout the day. Thank you, teachers, for umpiring and coaching!” the post concluded.