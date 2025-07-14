Stage 5 explore Griffith

On a cold Friday morning (13th June) the brave Lake Cargelligo Central School students of Stage 5 set off for an adventure in Griffith. Below a report written by students that was posted on the schools Facebook page:

Throughout the journey, music lifted the spirits and many a song was sung with gusto. On arrival at Griffith, a darting mob headed into the theatre to make their choice between The Karate Kid or How to Train Your Dragon. Choices made and snacks bought we all settled in for the adventures of Hiccup and Toothless in How to Train Your Dragon.

Two hours later we emerged blinking into the glaring sunlight, but what was that noise coming from somewhere close by? Tummies rumbling, we headed to either McDonald’s or KFC. Upon eating, the teachers decided that there was not enough time in the day to see who would take out the Cup of Champions in the bowling contest and so with heavy hearts we headed to Kmart. Seeing the fantastical things on offer, some bought, and some browsed before heading back to the bus for the long journey home.

We would like to thank Mrs Benson, Ms Edwards, Ms Bates, Erin and Sarah for accompanying us on our adventures and we look forward to the next Stage excursion in Term 3.

Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.