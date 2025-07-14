Brooke Brown visits Tulli Central School
Tullibigeal Central School were thrilled to host Brooke Brown from Lake Learning Links at their school on Friday 20th June.
Throughout the day, she conducted a series of engaging career-focused sessions for various student groups from Years 5 to 11.
Students participated in activities such as Workplace Preparation and Dress for Success. They gained valuable insights into workplace readiness and the importance of professional presentation.
The feedback from students was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing how much they enjoyed the experience and how it helped them think about their future careers.
“It was a fantastic opportunity for our students to learn from Brooke’s expertise, and we look forward to more such events in the future!” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.
