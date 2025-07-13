Condo Rams vs Grenfell

Condobolin Rugby Union

Match Report – Condo Rams vs Grenfell

Grenfell rocked up to Condo just before 2pm on game day … and that was the last good thing to happen to them all day.

Our president scored our first try. He’s usually more of a bench bloke, but yesterday the old boy found the chalk. We missed the conversion, turns out we didn’t need it anyway.

At halftime we were at 5-5 Which is impressive considering the ref blew his whistle more times than Grenfell completed passes. Momentum was all ours, until every second play turned into a rulebook seminar.

Grenfell were happy to get grubby… hands in, slowing the ball, lying around like they were auditioning for a mattress ad. But we held strong and stayed in control.

Big shout to young gun Hugh Patton. The kid had more hits than our Instagram reels. If there was a gap, he found it. And if there wasn’t, he made one.

Also, a big welcome back to Josh Hudson. What a return. He played like he never left. Ran hard, hit harder, and we’re hoping to see him again next weekend.

The real MVP though? Our scrum. Grenfell’s pack folded faster than their boat race effort (more on that shortly). We absolutely owned the set piece. Unreal stuff. Even the ref had to blow the whistle just to check if Grenfell were okay.

The second half was some of our best footy yet. We tightened up, cut out the errors, and played smart, physical footy. The carries were strong, the hits were solid, and the boys held their shape right to the end. We kept the pressure on, backed each other up, and made the most of our chances. It was disciplined, confident footy and it showed on the scoreboard.

Funny moment of the day? Our president gave away a penalty that sent our club captain to the bin. And the bloke in the middle reffing? Our treasurer. Let’s just say next week’s committee meeting might need a mediator… and more beers than normal.

Yesterday’s performance was something special. The improvement was huge, and honestly, you’d never guess half these blokes only met this season. Everything just clicked. As a club, we’re bloody proud.

And yes, we won the boat race. Comfortably.

Grenfell didn’t even bother finishing their beers. By the time our last bloke slammed his empty down, they were still halfway through sipping like it was a wine tasting in the Hunter Valley.

Might be worth pencilling in a few boat race drills at training this week, boys. Right after a quick refresher on the “roll away from the tackle” thing.

This win goes out to the boys who have been there since game 1. Always at training, always backing up on game day. You know who you are. A very well deserved win.

Big thanks to Pic Fyfe for taking the whistle. Not an easy job at all. We appreciate it, mate!

Final Score: Condo 24 – Grenfell 19

Thanks for the visit, Grenfell. We hope you enjoyed the drive. See you next year…. maybe bring someone who can skull a beer.

Points: Players’ Player: Jack Kirk; 1 Point: Tom Clemson; 2 Points: Sam Nixon; 3 Points: Hugh Patton.

Deep Heat Diaries.