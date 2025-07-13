Lila competes in Public Speaking
Congratulations to Tottenham Central School student Lila, who competed in the final of the CWA Public Speaking competition in Orange on Monday 23rd June. Lila received a Highly Commended for her speech, “What’s Under My Bed”. She dedicated herself to practising each lunchtime to ensure she was well prepared. It was a very high standard of competition, and this is an outstanding achievement. Source and Image Credit: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Variety Car Bash visits Bogan Gate
Friday 23rd May, the Variety Car Bash was due to [...]
Lila competes in Public Speaking
Congratulations to Tottenham Central School student Lila, who competed in [...]
Successful Netball Gala Day for CHS
By Melissa Blewitt Condobolin High School students showcased their netball [...]
Condo Rams vs Grenfell
Condobolin Rugby Union Match Report – Condo Rams vs Grenfell [...]
Under 14’s and Under 16’s compete in NRL Gala Day
On Tuesday 24th June, the Lake Cargelligo Central School Under [...]
Illegal parking can lead to a fine
By Melissa Blewitt Lachlan Shire residents are being reminded illegal [...]