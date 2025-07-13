Lila competes in Public Speaking

Congratulations to Tottenham Central School student Lila, who competed in the final of the CWA Public Speaking competition in Orange on Monday 23rd June. Lila received a Highly Commended for her speech, “What’s Under My Bed”. She dedicated herself to practising each lunchtime to ensure she was well prepared. It was a very high standard of competition, and this is an outstanding achievement. Source and Image Credit: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.