Running in the bitter cold

The weather was very bitter in Orange on Wednesday 11th June for Lake Cargelligo Central School students running in the Western Region Cross Country.

The team of representatives all did their very best in harsh conditions and should all be mighty proud of their achievements.

A huge ‘congratulations’ to Sophia, who placed second in her age group, and has qualified for State later in the year.

“Many thanks to the parents who attended, braving the cold and offering continual travel and support for our students.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.