Competing in the Rachael Pearson Shield

On Tuesday 17th June, some of the Lake Cargelligo Central School secondary girls joined with Hay War Memorial High School to take part in the Rachael Pearson Shield at Jubilee Oval in Griffith.

Skills workshops were held prior to the girls taking the field, with an emphasis on safe tackling. During the first game played against Griffith the girls all played well with Layla scoring a try. Unfortunately they went down, with Griffith winning 16-8.

In the second game against Yanco Agricultural High School the girls played really well as a team, with Ruby scoring 2 tries to help bring home a win, the final scoreline being 16-12.

“Thank you to Hay War Memorial High School for including our girls in their team, allowing them the opportunity to participate.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

“Many thanks to Mrs Fisher for her ongoing dedication to the sporting endeavours of our students, and to the parents who were able to make it on the day.” the post concluded.

Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.