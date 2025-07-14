Competing in the Rachael Pearson Shield
On Tuesday 17th June, some of the Lake Cargelligo Central School secondary girls joined with Hay War Memorial High School to take part in the Rachael Pearson Shield at Jubilee Oval in Griffith.
Skills workshops were held prior to the girls taking the field, with an emphasis on safe tackling. During the first game played against Griffith the girls all played well with Layla scoring a try. Unfortunately they went down, with Griffith winning 16-8.
In the second game against Yanco Agricultural High School the girls played really well as a team, with Ruby scoring 2 tries to help bring home a win, the final scoreline being 16-12.
“Thank you to Hay War Memorial High School for including our girls in their team, allowing them the opportunity to participate.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
“Many thanks to Mrs Fisher for her ongoing dedication to the sporting endeavours of our students, and to the parents who were able to make it on the day.” the post concluded.
Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Stage 5 explore Griffith
On a cold Friday morning (13th June) the brave Lake [...]
Brooke Brown visits Tulli Central School
Tullibigeal Central School were thrilled to host Brooke Brown from [...]
Competing in the Rachael Pearson Shield
On Tuesday 17th June, some of the Lake Cargelligo Central [...]
Running in the bitter cold
The weather was very bitter in Orange on Wednesday 11th [...]
Variety Car Bash visits Bogan Gate
Friday 23rd May, the Variety Car Bash was due to [...]
Lila competes in Public Speaking
Congratulations to Tottenham Central School student Lila, who competed in [...]