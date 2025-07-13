Variety Car Bash visits Bogan Gate

Friday 23rd May, the Variety Car Bash was due to drop into Bogan Gate Public School for breakfast, however a rainy outlook on the Friday necessitated a move from the school to the Bogan Gate Memorial Hall on Thursday afternoon.

With 253 Bashers expected, the Bogan Gate Public School and the local community pulled out all the stops and Bashers were offered, what we’ve been told was, “The best breakfast of the trip”.

An exciting, exhausting and rewarding morning was had, with staff, parents and community members all pitching in together to deliver a truly memorable event.

The Bashers showered the local students with attention, fun and gifts and volunteers had a great time talking the Bashers about their trip. Add in a visit by Shrek and Fiona, and a Magic Show, students, parents and helpers had the best morning.

Source and Image Credits: Bogan Gate Public School Facebook page.