Successful Tullamore Sheep Dog Trials

Compiled by Hayley Egan

The Tullamore Sheep Dog Trials were recently held at the Tullamore Showground on Friday 7th, Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th August.

The event was sponsored by Dogpro, Quality Wool, Rio Tinto, G & N Sunderland, J & Z Carey, K & B Boneham, O’Dea Family, S & T McMahon and W & S McMahon.

“A huge congratulations to all our competitors! It was a fantastic few days of dog trials at the Tullamore Showgrounds.” read a post on the Tullamore P.A & H Association Inc Show Facebook page.

The John O’Dea Memorial Encourage Trial winner was Ellen Vaughan with Wynella Flo, second place went to Tony Vaughan and R.A.R Kyle, Daniel Everleigh secured third place with SB Cleo and Jake Redmond took home fourth place with R.A.R Bubba.

Scott Campbell and Wynella Scuppers secured first place in the Bert Sunderland Memorial Novice Trial. Second place went to Scott Smith with Cobbers Freckle. Julie Birkett took home third place with Brandosmatch Summer. Fourth place went to Peter Oxley with Ruvin Harry.

The Improver Trial winner was Scott Campbell with Wynalla Scuppers, Paul Prentice secured second place with BadBoy Miss Snip, Ellen Vaughan and Kerrs Timmy took home third place and Nick Ryan placed fourth with Zeefree Rod.

The T J McMahon Memorial Open Trial was won by Ryann Redmond with Primrose Valley Suzie with a score of 174. Followed closely behind was David Lacey and Brandosmatch Tusker with a score of 172. Peter Oxley and Rivhul Caesar came third with a score of 159. Fourth place went to Julie Birkett and Brandosmatch Summer with a score of 127 and Jess Kimpton and Quickstep Elkie came fifth with a score of 123.

The fastest run went to Ryann Redmond with a time of 9.50 seconds.

The State of Origin winner was Victoria with Dave Lacey and Brandosmatch Tusker scoring 172 and Paul O’Kane with Kirkvane scoring 33.

NSW was defeated with Scott Smith and Wynella Pink scoring 0 and Amy Redmond and R.A.R Red scoring 36.

“Congratulations to all the place getters and to every competitor who travelled to Tullamore and supported our trials. We hope you enjoyed the weekend and we look forward to seeing you all again!” read a post on the Tullamore P.A & H Association Inc Show Facebook page.

“A massive thank you to all our volunteers, sponsors and everyone who helped make the Tullamore Dog Trials such a success.” the post concluded.

Image Credits: Tullamore P.A & H Association Inc Show Facebook page.