Creating Show art with Helen Gray
Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School send their thanks to Helen Gray for her generous help with the students’ show art displays on Tuesday 11th August. Helen has an incredible creative eye that inspired the students with what to paint and the students thoroughly enjoyed the activity and felt proud of their work. Source and Image Credits: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle Facebook page.
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