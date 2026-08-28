Celebrating Public Education Week

Compiled by Hayley Egan

In Week 3, Ungarie Central School welcomed families into their open classrooms and came together for the Education Week assembly.

“It was wonderful to recognise students who truly embody this year’s theme, ‘Inspiring Excellence’, for their outstanding contributions to our school community.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

“Thank you to all who attended – your support and encouragement inspire our students to reach for excellence every day!”

During the assembly, former Ungarie Central School student Jared Robb, shared a video presentation, reflecting on life after Year 12 and encouraging the students to pursue what truly excites them. Jared graduated in 2019 and went on to attend Charles Sturt University in Wagga to study Multimedia. He went on to graduate with a Distinction.

Sources and Image Credit: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.