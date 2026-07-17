Successful match in Knockout round
Congratulations to Lake Cargelligo Central School’s Primary AFL team who were successful on Wednesday 17th June in their PSSA State Knockout rounds.
First, they played a tough game with West Wyalong Public School. With determination, teamwork and resilience they were victorious beating them 4-5-29 to 3-5-23.
They then went on to play Cowra Public School. In a physical match where the athletes displayed true sportsmanship, skill and humility and they were again victorious 14-6-90 to 1-0-6.
“Thank you to Issac and Jay for being our goal umpires, and encouraging the team from start to finish, and Ms Gilbert for coaching and support throughout the day.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
“Thank you also to the parents and grandparents who supported us. We look forward to seeing you all at our next match. In the words of Beau ” Let’s rip it in”.” the post concluded.
Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
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