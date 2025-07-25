Successful GRDC Project Forum held

A very successful Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) Southern NSW Farming Systems Project Forum was held at Condobolin recently. Baker Ag are proud partners of this project. They help manage the Condobolin Research site along with two Diverse Farms paddocks scale trials. “Some great data presented on the day as well as insightful discussions from local advisors,” a post on the Baker Ag Advantage Facebook Page read. “Thanks to John Kirkegaard, Jeremy Whish and Mathew Dunn for your contribution to the morning and to the team at the DPI for showing us through the trial site.” Image Credits: Baker Ag Advantage Facebook Page.