Successful fundraising event for Trundle Children’s Centre

By Hayley Egan

On Saturday 16th May, the Trundle Children’s Centre held the Golden Years, Bright Future Fundraising Ball at the Trundle War Memorial Hall. The night was a big hit with many in attendance.

The event was made possible thanks to the staff of Trundle Children’s Centre, led by Sarah Kilby, the Trundle Children’s Centre Committee, led by Ben Kerin and the Trundle Children’s Centre Funding Committee.

Thanks to their efforts and the generosity of everyone that attended, TCC managed to raise over $20,000 in the auction alone, with more to come from other proceeds.

Entertainment for the evening was live music from Jess Holland Band, who kept everyone up and dancing late into the night.

A popular attraction was the raffle, which was drawn on the day.

First prize included a two night stay for two people at Quest Orange, See Saw Winery tasting for two including a grazing board and take home bottle of wine of choice, a Sugar Mill giftcard, Hansel and Gretel giftcard and Orange City Bowling Club Mini Golf and dinner pass.

Second prize included a box trailer of iron bark, a $150 Bunnings voucher, Rego’s Plus Wheel Alignment and MD Steel promotional package.

The third prize included a 12 month Trundle Gym membership (valued at $700) and a hair package by Capelli on Main.

Fourth prize was a Firepit, which was donated and made by Trundle Fuel.

Fifth prize included a Joy Flight around Trundle and Rego’s Plus Wheel Alignment.

Sixth prize was a kettle and toaster.

Seventh prize was a Table Cloth package, platter and bowl set from Possum Pottery and a $50 Butta Beef giftcard.

The funds raised will be put towards a much needed new childcare facility.

Earlier this year, TCC secured a $3 million grant to build a new facility and demolish the current one. This significant funding will hopefully deliver a generational asset to the Trundle community.

Though the funding is extremely helpful in the goal of creating a new facility, the grant does not cover many other costs and needs for the new building. Because of this, TCC had to increase their efforts in fundraising to raise the rest on their own.

While the grant is generous, it comes with some important conditions and limitations. The grant funds are solely for the demolition of the old building and construction of the new one. Quotes provided in 2025 shown that the build alone would cost somewhere between $2.5 million and $3.5 million. Government grants provide up to $3 million only. If the building exceeds the $3 million, the centre will need to provide the additional funds.

The centre also needs to commit and spend $200,000 of their own funds first to be eligible for the government funding. This is a significant outlay for a not-for-profit community run pre-school and a reason why they began actively seeking donations and sponsorships.

Due to the funding only covering the costs of the demolition and construction of the buildings, the additional expenses for furnishing, the creation of a new safe bus drop-off zone and landscaping need to be financed seperately and on top of the $200,000 contribution mentioned earlier.

“We are so thankful to the businesses and individuals who have already supported us. Special mention to Trundle Progress and Parkes Shire Council who have strongly supported this project from the outset.” a comment contained in a letter by the Trundle Children’s Centre Committee read.

“We would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank everyone for the overwhelming support we have received so far. This project is, and will continue to be, a lot of work but we are confident it will help make Trundle a vibrant , sustainable place for all families to enjoy a comfortable work-life balance. Thank you for being part of this exciting journey.”

Image Credit: Deputy Mayor Councillor Marg Applebee – Parkes Shire Council Facebook page.