Successful Condo Classic Championships held

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin Clay Target Club Incorporated held a very successful Condo Classic Championships on Saturday, 1 March and Sunday, 2 March.

Competitors travelled from Wagga Wagga, Parkes, Canowindra, Griffith, West Wyalong, Warren, Orange, Narromine, Brewarrina, Hay, Tottenham, Tumut, Cobar, Leeton and Victoria for a chance to win from the $12,000 prize pool.

Condobolin Clay Target Club Incorporated President Dan Colley thanked all those who contributed to the success of the weekend including all sponsors, trappers, all those who helped cater and Club Members.

The overall winner of the Open category was Glen Castellaro from Griffith with a score of 326/330.

Oliver Zielezna (Mornington) was named AA Grade overall champion. His score was 324/330. Mitchell Dunn (321/330) of Parkes took home the overall A Grade title.

The B Grade overall winner was Jon MacDonald of Condobolin on a score of 190/330.

Craig Cattle (Griffith) won the overall C Grade title. His score was 283/330.

The Junior Champion went to Jack Milligan (Parkes) who posted a score of 317/330.

Sandy Sullivan was named the Ladies overall winner with a score of 303/330.

The Veteran overall winner was Robert Brodin of Tottenham. He achieved a score of 315/330.

First up at the Condo Classic was the 90 Target Mixed event.

Douglas Ferguson (Warren) won the Open section with a score of 149/150. Oliver Zielezna was first on the AA Grade section, with Glen Castellaro taking second spot.

Aiden Barraclough (Cobar) was first in the A Grade (147/150); and Mitchell Dunn was second (242/250).

Jim Wright (119/150) won B Grade, with Jon MacDonald (104/150) placing second.

Wayne Walker (West Wyalong) claimed first place in C Grade for this event with a score of 134/150). Craig Cattle was second with a score of 133/150.

Event Two was a 30 Target Continental.

Glen Castellaro (43/43) won the Open category. Craig Ceely (Tumut) was the winner of the AA Grade with a score of 42/43. Clinton Hawke of Parkes came second (37/38). Robert Brodin scored 40/42 to win A Grade. Aiden Barraclough was second (39/41). Jim Wright was the winner of B Grade (19/30) and Jon MacDonald was second (12/30). Andrew Earney (Condobolin) was the C Grade winner, while William Cooney (Condobolin) was Runner Up.

A 50 Target Double Barrel was event number three on the itinerary. Douglas Ferguson was the Open winner (125/125) and Glen Castellaro was second (125/125). In AA Grade, the result was the same as the Open section.

A Grade winner was Karl Milligan (55/56); with Robert Brodin second (54/56). Jon MacDonald (41/50was first in B Grade, and Don Turner (West Wyalong) was Runner Up with 38/50. Nicholas Cooney (Condobolin) won C Grade with a score of 46/50); Brett Hooper (Condobolin) was second on 45/50.

Event Four on the schedule was a 25 Target Single Barrel. George Depaoli (Leeton) was the Open winner with 39/39.

AA Grade winner was Glen Castellaro (38/39); with Oliver Zielezna (41/42) second. Mitchell Dunn (24/25) won A Grade, with Garry Paddison (Parkes) second with a score of 23/25. Don Turner (West Wyalong) won B Grade (17/26); Jon Mac Donald came second (16/26). Steven Osborne (Condobolin) was the C Grade winner; Craig Cattle was Runner Up (22/26).

The last event of the Condo Classic was a 25 Target Points Score. Peter Hosie (Cobar) was the Open winner., with a score of 75/75. Shannon Barby (Condobolin) was first in AA Grade (131/132); Tied for second place were Oliver Zielezna (74/75) and Glen Castellaro (74/75). Mitchell Dunn (74/75) won A Grade and Sandy Sullivan was second (71/75). Don Turner (65/75) was first in B Grade; and second was Jon MacDonald (17/75). In C Grade, Blake MaMahon (Condobolin) won with a score of 67/75 – Raffaele Toscan (Barellan) was second with 64/75.