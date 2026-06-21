Successful CHS Athletics Carnival

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School held a very successful Athletics Carnival on Friday, 22 May.

All students who participated showed skills and great sportsmanship.

The 12 Years Girl Champion was Kylarrah Waites, with Jamie-Lea Dean Runner Up.

Alec Patton was named 12 Years Boy Champion. Runner Up was Damien Dodgson.

Avah Kirby took home 13 Years Girl Champion, while Cleo Whiley was Runner Up.

Quade Peterson collected 13 Years Boy Champion; with Rory Packham named Runner Up.

In the 14 Years category, Emmaline Blewitt was named Girl Champion. Kiahla Colliss claimed Runner Up.

Macauley Packham was 14 Years Boy Champion. The Runner Up was Badyn Williams.

Lacey Doyle was named 15 Years Girl Champion, and Eli Heffernan 15 Years Boy Champion. Hayley Small and Xavier Pawsey were Runners Up.

Baden Riley was the 16 Years Boy Champion, while Rachel Grimmond claimed 16 Years Girl Champion. The Runners Up were Baden Kennard and Amelia Reavell.

Sadie Haworth won the Open Girl Champion, with Zac Grimmond taking out the Open Boy Champion. Charli Coe and Joseph Packham were Runners Up.

Oxley was named House Champion for the 2026 Athletics Carnival. Evans was second, Mitchell third and Cunningham fourth.

Students and teachers were also able to compete for house points in several ways at the Athletics Carnival, including participating in Novelty Events such as the Inflatable Characters Race.