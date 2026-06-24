Students compete in Athletics Carnival
Compiled by Hayley Egan.
On Thursday 11th June, Tullibigeal Central School enjoyed their annual athletics carnival.
Each and every student gave their best and showed great spirit with smiles all around.
Congratulations to Farrer for winning the carnival, and a shoutout to Macarthur for their impressive war cry victory!
The Age Champions were announced on the day.
Meg Browne was the Age Champion for the 8/9/10 Years Girls, while Brayden Haworth was the 8/9/10 Years Boy Age Champion.
The 11/12 Years Girl Age Champion was Alice Helyar. Ty Hayward was the 11/12 Years Boy Age Champion.
Orabelle Turner was named the 12/13/14 Years Girl Age Champion.
The 15/16 Years Girl Age Champion was Shay-Lee Crofts. Ellijah Turner was the 15/16 Years Boy Age Champion.
Dylan Browne was the 17/18 Years Boy Age Champion.
Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.
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