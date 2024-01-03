Successful Christmas Pool Fair

The Lake Cargelligo Anglican Church held the Anglican Church Christmas Pool Fair on Sunday 3rd December at the Lake Cargelligo Pool. The fair was a big hit with locals, especially the children. Those in attendance were lucky enough to get a visit from Santa Clause himself. The event consisted of a BBQ, stalls and a Christmas Raffle with the chance to win vouchers and other prizes. Image Credits: Manda Haase via the Lake Cargelligo Anglican Church Facebook group.