Successful Christmas Concert
The Lake Cargelligo Central School Christmas Concert was held on Thursday 30th November. The students worked hard to learn their songs and the moves that went with them, all performing with great enthusiasm. There was a variety of Christmas carols, with Aussie Jingle Bells being the favourite, as well as some band items from the secondary students. The hall was packed with a very appreciative audience, who, if the noise level is an indication, had a fantastic time. “Well done to all our students, and the dedicated staff who made this possible. Thanks also to our community members who came along.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
Latest News
Successful Christmas Concert
The Lake Cargelligo Central School Christmas Concert was held on [...]
Tennis Competition Results
Tottenham Central School students recently participated in a Tennis Competition. [...]
Getting Creative
Tottenham Central School K/1/2 students spent this term enjoying some [...]
Cooking For Mathematics
On Friday 1st December, Tottenham Central School stage 4 and [...]
You’ve Got Mail!
Lake Cargelligo Central School Kindergarten students received a wonderful surprise [...]
School Captains For 2024
On Monday 11th December, Tottenham Central School announced their school [...]