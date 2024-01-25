Successful Christmas Concert

The Lake Cargelligo Central School Christmas Concert was held on Thursday 30th November. The students worked hard to learn their songs and the moves that went with them, all performing with great enthusiasm. There was a variety of Christmas carols, with Aussie Jingle Bells being the favourite, as well as some band items from the secondary students. The hall was packed with a very appreciative audience, who, if the noise level is an indication, had a fantastic time. “Well done to all our students, and the dedicated staff who made this possible. Thanks also to our community members who came along.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.