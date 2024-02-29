Successful Calcutta held in Condobolin
To get into the spirit before the Condobolin Picnic Races, a Calcutta was held on Friday, 18 February at the Race Track. The Calcutta began from 6.30pm. It was a BYO event with food available for purchase on the night. From all reports all who attended had a great night. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
