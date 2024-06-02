Successful Bedgerabong Pig Youth Day

Eight Condobolin High School Agriculture students travelled to Bedgerabong to participate in the annual Pig Youth Day on Wednesday, 15 May.

“The sun was shining brightly on their keen faces as the students socialised with West Wyalong High School while washing pigs for stud breed showing and got their boots dirty while learning to parade pigs to show their best bacon to potential buyers,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.

“The students also had an entertaining lesson on reproduction!”

“The focus of the day was on biosecurity and keeping Australia’s pork industry safe from diseases such as foot and mouth, African swine fever and the zoonotic disease brucellosis (that humans can catch from pigs).

“Students participated in workshops to “be the Biosecurity Officer” and determine which farm had the disease and which other farms might be spreading it in the DPI Tocal College workshop.

“We saw the efficiencies in using technology in the Bracla presentation with drones being used to combat feral pig numbers through identification from the sky, and the LLS Vet and biosecurity officer discussed the need for the control of feral pigs to be a collaborative approach if it is to have any real effect and stop spread of disease in NSW.

“Lastly, students watched a demonstration on how to butcher a pig into all of our favourite meat cuts, including bacon. During the day we tasted some pork from the canteen with egg and bacon rolls and pork and gravy rolls for lunch.

“Thank you to Bedgerabong Show Committee and Mrs Anne Earney for organising the day,” the post concluded.