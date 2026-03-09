Successful 2026 Swimming Carnival

By Hayley Egan

On Friday 13th February, Tottenham Central School held their 2026 Swimming Carnival.

The Junior Primary Girls Age Champions were Sophie Larkings and Zali Paterson.

Patrick Chase was named Junior Primary Boys Age Champion and the Runner Up was Archie Fishpool.

The 11 Year Primary Girls Age Champion was Lila Greig, and Freya Williams was the Runner Up.

Oliver Fitzalan was named the 11 Year Primary Boys Age Champion while Adrian Beltcher and Marshall Brodin were the Runner Ups.

The 12/13 Year Primary Girls Age Champion was Emma Larkings and Annalise Klante was named the Runner Up.

There was no Age Champion or Runner Up in the 12/13 Year Primary Boys.

The Junior Secondary Girls Age Champion was Arlie Baker and Quin Mayall was named the Runner Up.

Levi Brodin was named the Junior Secondary Boys Age Champion.

Bailey Lloyd-Small was named the Junior Secondary Boys Multi-Class Age Champion.

The Senior Secondary Girls Age Champion was Jenavieve Lloyd-Small, while Isla Mayall was Runner Up.

Angus Paterson was named Senior Secondary Boys Age Champion while Billy Simpson was Runner Up.

A new record was set by Bailey Lloyd-Small in the 13 Boys Multiclass 33m Freestyle with a time of 1.47.66.

Team Latham placed first with their overall points while Bailes placed second.

Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.