Success at WSSA Cricket trials

Congratulations to Trundle Central School student Vashti Williams who has been selected for the Western Girls Cricket Team.
Vashti will compete in the CHS championships next term.
“Well done, we are proud of your achievement.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
Source and Image Credit: Trundle Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 29/09/2026By

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