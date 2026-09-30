Students care for Australorp Chickens

For most of August, Tottenham Central School students were caring for Australorp chickens at school, kindly brought in by Mr Will Kearney.

“They have grown so much during their stay and are now ready to head back to Mr Kearney’s, where they’ll have plenty of space to roam as they continue to grow.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Australorps are an Australian breed, known for their shiny black feathers, friendly nature and excellent egg laying.

“It has been lovely for students to watch the chicks grow and change over the past few weeks. A big thank you to Mr Kearney for giving our students this experience!” the post concluded.

Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.