Students come home with the win

Trundle Central came home from Dubbo Gobondery NARRAF Athletics with a win!
This is the 3rd year in a row Trundle Central School has come home victorious.
What an incredible performance from the students, with fantastic results across the track!
• Junior Boys Relay – 1st
• Junior Girls Relay – 1st
• Senior Boys Relay – 2nd
The Trundle Central School Age Champions were Tilly (Junior Girls), Myall (Junior Boys), Isabelle (11 Years Girls) and Donny (11 Years Boys), with Benji finishing Runner-Up Senior Boys Age
Champion.
Travis broke a record!
He ran an outstanding 14.86 seconds in the 100m, breaking the record previously held by past student William Taylor in 2015.
A brilliant day of competition, teamwork and school pride. Well done!
Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 30/09/2026By

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