Students come home with the win

Trundle Central came home from Dubbo Gobondery NARRAF Athletics with a win!

This is the 3rd year in a row Trundle Central School has come home victorious.

What an incredible performance from the students, with fantastic results across the track!

• Junior Boys Relay – 1st

• Junior Girls Relay – 1st

• Senior Boys Relay – 2nd

The Trundle Central School Age Champions were Tilly (Junior Girls), Myall (Junior Boys), Isabelle (11 Years Girls) and Donny (11 Years Boys), with Benji finishing Runner-Up Senior Boys Age

Champion.

Travis broke a record!

He ran an outstanding 14.86 seconds in the 100m, breaking the record previously held by past student William Taylor in 2015.

A brilliant day of competition, teamwork and school pride. Well done!

Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.