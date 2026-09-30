Students Enjoy Meerkat Productions Performance

Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School Kindergarten to Year 4 students recently enjoyed a fun excursion to Parkes to see the Meerkat Productions performance.

It was a fantastic production that encouraged the children to think about the importance of kindness, friendship and looking out for one another.

The students thoroughly enjoyed the performance and the valuable messages woven throughout the story.

The children travelled to Parkes on the school bus and enjoyed a lovely day together. Following the performance, they made the most of the beautiful weather with a visit to Bushman’s Dam, where the students had plenty of time to play, explore and enjoy some fun with their friends.

Source: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle Newsletter. Image Credit: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle Facebook page.