Guitar Program
Mr Orr has been working closely with a small group of Trundle Central School students, helping them develop their guitar skills and grow their confidence through music. Playing guitar naturally stimulates the brain, helps relieve stress, boosts mood and builds confidence. Source and Image Credit: Trundle Central School Facebook page.
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