Stage 4 Explore Wellington Caves

Tullamore Central School Stage 4 students had a fantastic day recently exploring Wellington Caves as part of their History studies!

After an impressive 7am departure, students explored the grounds before getting stuck into the Discovery Lab, where they became junior archaeologists and completed a hands on fossil dig. They uncovered rodent bones, limestone, crystals and minerals while learning about megafauna, archaeology and the fascinating history of Wellington Caves area.

Students also explored the Ancient Landscapes Gallery before heading underground for a tour of the Cathedral Cave, where they learnt about stalactites and stalagmites, cave formations, early explorers and even tested out the amazing echoes inside the cave!

A great day of hands on learning, exploration and History beyond the classroom!

Source and Image Credit: Tullamore Central School Facebook page.