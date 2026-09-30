Northern Riverina Football League Presentation
On Wednesday 12th August, the Northern Riverina Football League Presentation Night was held at the Ungarie War Memorial Hall. It was a great night with many awards presented, including some for members of The Mighty Tullibigeal Grasshoppers. Source and Image Credits: The Mighty Tullibigeal Grasshoppers Facebook group.
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