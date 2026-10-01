Students Enjoy Show

Trundle Central School K-2 students had an amazing time at the Meerkat Performance in Parkes on Tuesday 1st September. The engaging show kept everyone entertained from start to finish.
Source and Image Credit: Trundle Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 30/09/2026By

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