Success at the WSSA Swimming Carnival

On Monday 11th March, multiple Trundle Central School students participated in the Western Schools Sports Swimming Carnival.

Thomas Sanderson performed greatly, coming first in his 13 years 50m and 100m Freestyle, 100m Backstroke, 100m Butterfly and 12-14 years 200m IM. Thomas even shaved a whopping 18 seconds off his Personal Best for Butterfly.

As a result of Thomas’ wonderful performances, he will be competing at the State Carnival in Term 2, Week 3.

Trundle Central Schools Relay team consisted of Harrison Budd, Jessica Morgan, Chloe Budd and Thomas Sanderson. They finished third and have also qualified for the State Carnival.

The other individual results included:

• Harry Budd came 8th in both the 17 years 50m and 100m freestyle.

• Jessica Morgan finished 6th in the 16 years 100m breaststroke and 11th in the 50m freestyle.

• Chloe Budd came 16th in the 16 years 50m freestyle.

• Hailey Bolam finished 24th in both the 13 years 50m and 100m freestyle.

