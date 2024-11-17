Success at League Tag Gala Day

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

On Tuesday, 29 October the Condobolin High School Under 14 girls attended a League Tag Gala Day at Red Bend Catholic College in Forbes.

The team played three games against Cowra, James Sheahan and Red Bend and came away with two wins.

“We lost our first game against Red Bend 4-0 and came back for our final two games winning 8-4 against Cowra and 12-8 against James Sheahan,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.

“A special mention to Lacey Doyle and Rachel Grimmond for scoring against Cowra High. Both of the girls were uncatchable with their speed.

“We also had three tries by Zahlee Blewitt, Kiarhla Colliss and Hayley Small against James Sheahan in the final game. Zahlee caught a fantastic ball from Rachel and scored, Kiarhla scooted her way through multiple players and scored under the goal post and Hayley showed us how fast she is making her way past defenders to score in the second half.

“Well done to all the girls for a great day of footy!” the post concluded.