Students Wear Jeans to Raise Funds
By Hayley Egan
Tottenham Central School SRC held their Jeans for Dreams Day Fundraiser on Friday 12th June.
Students came dressed in jeans or other denim attire and donated to help raise funds for upcoming excursions and other wonderful opportunities for the students.
“ A big thank you to everyone who supported our Jeans for Dreams Day! We appreciate your support!” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.
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