Students visit Lake Hospital
On Wednesday 2nd April, Lake Cargelligo Central School Wayimaa went to the Lake Hospital to visit the residents as part of their PDH unit. The students have been learning about the ‘Ripple Effect’, which is about spreading kindness and gratitude to others. The students made thank you cards with the residents that they could, and then gave to their family members or staff at the hospital. “A huge ‘thank you’ to Holly, the staff and the residents for having us.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
Lora and Barry visit school
On Monday 31st March, Tullibigeal Central School had the pleasure [...]
Vashti and Thomas showcase sporting abilities
It was recently an exciting time at Trundle Central School, [...]
School holds Cross Country
Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School held their Cross Country recently. [...]
Celebrating Harmony Day
On Friday, 21 March Condobolin Public School celebrated Harmony Day [...]
A very busy month for FLA
Forbes Livestock and Agency Co were very busy during the [...]