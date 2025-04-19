Students visit Lake Hospital

On Wednesday 2nd April, Lake Cargelligo Central School Wayimaa went to the Lake Hospital to visit the residents as part of their PDH unit. The students have been learning about the ‘Ripple Effect’, which is about spreading kindness and gratitude to others. The students made thank you cards with the residents that they could, and then gave to their family members or staff at the hospital. “A huge ‘thank you’ to Holly, the staff and the residents for having us.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.