Students visit Charles Sturt University

Lake Cargelligo Central School Year 12 students recently had the exciting opportunity to visit Charles Sturt University (CSU), where they engaged in a range of hands-on workshops tailored to their future study and career aspirations.

From exploring health sciences and education to diving into business, creative industries, and STEM, students gained valuable insights into university life and the courses they may pursue next year.

Through interactive sessions led by university academics, they experienced firsthand what studying at CSU entails, asked questions about course options, and discovered the pathways available to them. Students also had the chance to explore on-campus accommodation and learn about the various scholarships available to support their university journey.

This experience has inspired many students as they prepare for their next steps beyond high school.

“A big thank you to CSU for hosting such an informative and engaging day!” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.