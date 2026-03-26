Students trial for Boys PSSA AFL Team
On Thursday 26th February, Lake Cargelligo Central School students Billy K, Billy R, Austin V, Dean, Beau, Caden, Jai and Alex travelled to West Wyalong to trial for the Boys PSSA AFL Team. Braving the heat, everyone displayed talent, skill and a passion for the game. All the boys were successful in progressing to the next round and have been asked to attend a final trial in Parkes on March 25th. Congratulations, boys! Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
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