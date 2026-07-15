Students Travel to Parkes for Secondary Reward Excursion
On Monday 29th June, Trundle Central School had the secondary reward excursion in Parkes. Students made the most of two fantastic local resources: the PCYC and the library. Students enjoyed a range of activities at the PCYC, including bubble soccer, rock climbing, gymnastics and archery tag. At the library, they took part in a scavenger hunt, enjoyed pizza for lunch, and finished the day with games in the Maker Centre. It was a fantastic day enjoyed by all! Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.
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