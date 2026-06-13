Students Represent School at Oxley Group Public Speaking Competition

Compiled by Hayley Egan

On Tuesday 19th May, Ungarie Central School students participated in the Oxley Group Public Speaking Competition, which was hosted by the Parkes CWA Branch. Students Claudia Protheroe, Chelsey Spencer, Ava McClintock, Neve Rossiter, Mason Grey and Freya Rowling proudly represented their school.

Facing a large audience, the students spoke with confidence and clarity, showcasing the sharp communication skills they’ve been developing. Ms Morgan was also pleased to receive numerous positive comments regarding the students’ speeches and behaviour throughout the event.

The event brought together students from the Central Western, Far Western, and Oxley Groups, all presenting their speeches to a panel of three judges and an audience of competitors and supporters.

The competition was divided by age groups, with four speakers and two reserves from each group selected to advance to the next round, which will be held in Narromine on 22nd June.

Congratulations to Chelsey Spencer and Freya Rowling, who earned reserve placings.

Sources: Ungarie Central School Facebook page and Ungarie Central School Newsletter. Image Credit: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.