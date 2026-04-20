Students represent school at Lower Lachlan Swimming Carnival

Congratulations to the Tullibigeal Central School students who represented the school at the Lower Lachlan Swimming Carnival recently.

All competitors tried their best and represented their school with pride.

Fletcher placed 2nd in the 8 Years 50m Freestyle, while Alice placed 2nd in the Open Girls 100m Freestyle, 11 Years 50m Freestyle and 11 Years 50m Butterfly, qualifying both students for the Western Carnival.

Alice also achieved 3rd place in the 11 Years 50m Breaststroke and Backstroke.

Congratulations to Meg for placing 3rd in the Girls Junior 50m Breaststroke and Lexi for 3rd place in the Girls 10 Years 50m Freestyle.

Alice, Sonny, Ty and Ayden also won the Peter Dobson Relay at the Lower Lachlan Carnival and will now progress to the Western Carnival.