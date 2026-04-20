Students represent school at Lower Lachlan Swimming Carnival
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Debate Team Speak on Social Media Ban
The Kerri Parkes Debating team debated against Wellington Public School [...]
CJCA players recognised for their efforts
By Melissa Blewitt Condobolin Junior Cricket Association held their annual [...]
Students represent school at Lower Lachlan Swimming Carnival
Congratulations to the Tullibigeal Central School students who represented the [...]
Kindy learn about Peter Pan and Wendy
Introducing the main characters of the story with Peter Pan [...]
Year 3/4 Mathematicians collaborate
Trundle Central School Year 3/4 mathematicians have been busy collaborating [...]
Students Recognised Assembly
Congratulations to all Tottenham Central School students on a fabulous [...]