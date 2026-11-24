Students recognised for efforts in Australian Mathematics Competition

By Hayley Egan

Tullibigeal Central School students were recently awarded for their efforts in the Australian Mathematics Competition.

In Year 3, Leah and Brayden were presented with Proficiency Awards.

Year 4 student Lexi received a Participation Award.

In Year 5, Indy received a Proficiency Award.

Proficiency Awards were also presented to Year 6 students Ayden and Sonny.

Congratulations to all the award recipients.