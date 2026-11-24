Former Student Billy Phillips Visits School

By Hayley Egan

On Friday 6th November, Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School had a special guest visit the students.

Former student, Billy Phillips, shared his journey and experiences over the past couple years with students and staff.

The students were very engaged, asking a lot of questions and listening to everything Billy had to share.

Billy is a professional Australian Rugby League Football player. He plays as a Lock for the Penrith Panthers in the NRL.

Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School