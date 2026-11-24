Former Student Billy Phillips Visits School
By Hayley Egan
On Friday 6th November, Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School had a special guest visit the students.
Former student, Billy Phillips, shared his journey and experiences over the past couple years with students and staff.
The students were very engaged, asking a lot of questions and listening to everything Billy had to share.
Billy is a professional Australian Rugby League Football player. He plays as a Lock for the Penrith Panthers in the NRL.
Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School
Latest News
Students recognised for efforts in Australian Mathematics Competition
By Hayley Egan Tullibigeal Central School students were recently awarded [...]
Former Student Billy Phillips Visits School
By Hayley Egan On Friday 6th November, Lake Cargelligo St [...]
Students Receive ICAS Awards
By Hayley Egan Tullibigeal Central School recently presented students with [...]
Oxley CWA Group gathers in Condobolin for annual meeting
By Melissa Blewitt Country Women’s Association members from across the [...]
Melbourne Cup celebrations at Condobolin RSL Club
By Melissa Blewitt The excitement and glamour of Melbourne Cup [...]
Condobolin Police Station to join NSW gun buyback scheme
By Melissa Blewitt Local firearms licence holders will be able [...]